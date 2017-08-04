Americans paid $15B in overdraft fees last year - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Americans paid $15B in overdraft fees last year

(CNN MONEY) -- Americans have racked up billions of dollars worth of overdraft charges. In fact, consumers in the US paid a total of $15 billion in fees for bouncing checks or overdrafting last year, according to new data released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The CFPB's director said these fees are particularly troublesome for cash-strapped Americans.

