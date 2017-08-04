Prosecutors drop charges against Antigo woman in hit-and-run death

ANTIGO (WAOW) - Prosecutors have dropped charges accusing a 22-year-old Antigo woman of running over and killing a 45 year-old man a week ago.

Langlade County District Attorney Elizabeth Constable said Friday that new evidence "came to light" and she wants one felony count of hit-and-run involving death against Kayla Rauhut dismissed.

"I am not going to go into the new evidence," the prosecutor said.

Rauhut was charged Monday.

Police said Rauhut drove over Kevin Harris about 2:15 a.m. July 28 outside Taphouse Bart in Antigo.

A witness told authorities Rauhut hit Harris, got out of the car and went up to the victim and then got back in the car and backed up over him with her front tire, the criminal complaint said.

Police found Rauhut just a few blocks from the scene and officials say she initially denied driving and asked the officer if Harris was OK.