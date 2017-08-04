Speaker Ryan says leakers, not journalists, are the problem

FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan says leaking classified information is concerning and "can often compromise national security," but added that journalists aren't the problem.

Ryan says the problem lies with "the leaker not the journalist." He made the remarks Friday after touring a manufacturing plant in suburban Milwaukee.

The subject of leaks has been a topic of concern for the White House and President Donald Trump has called Sessions weak for not doing more to crack down on them.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department is reviewing guidelines related to subpoenas of journalists. His announcement comes amid news reports involving the Trump campaign and White House that relied on classified information.