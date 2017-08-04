Trampoline park to open in Rothschild

A trampoline park will open in Rothschild next spring.

The new 15,000 square foot facility will be added on to the current Sawmill Mini Golf building.

“The new park will consist of some open bounce areas,” Sawmill Mini Golf business partner Dylan Alwin said. “We'll also have a dodgeball court, some themed climbing walls and foam pits.”

Alwin said the new park will cater to people of all ages.

“We hope to do birthday parties and corporate events,” he said. “People are excited to have another venue in town they can go to, especially in the winter months when you feel so caged up in the house.”

In Wausau, another family fun center opened around seven months ago. Owners said it has been a hit with the community.

“We're very fortunate to be successful and looks like everything is going good,” WOW Family Entertainment Center owner and operator Evan Greenwood said.

Many area families believe having more family-friendly entertainment facilities is good for the area.

“We're used to going to Appleton or Milwaukee or Madison to try and find things,” Mosinee resident Brock Kuklinski said. “It's nice to have it in your backyard.”

Owners hope to break ground on the trampoline park this fall. The new center will add several full-time and more than 20 part-time jobs.