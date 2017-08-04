Polarizing rock star takes stage at Wisconsin Valley Fair

After months of controversy, a polarizing rock star took the stage at the Wisconsin Valley Fair. Ted Nugent performed in front of thousands of fans Friday night, despite the rain.

"I told them at the fair, they frisked you, they wouldn't let you bring your guns in here would they?" said Nugent. "I said frisk these people if they haven't got a gun I'll loan them one."

Guns were not allowed on fairgrounds. Security was present, but the Wausau Police Department said it was the normal amount of security for the crowd size.

The decision to have Nugent perform had drawn criticism since it was announced. Some people said the artist promotes hate.

"I'm about love, and I'm not about to get off that path for a Ted Nugent or any other individual who seeks to polarize the community," said Christopher Norfleet, organizer of the Unity Concert.

The thousands of people that packed the Grandstand Friday night didn't think there should be a controversy.

"I can't believe they wouldn't want Uncle Ted here, he's one of the best in the world," said Eagle River resident Dan Englund.

There were no protests Friday night, however there was a concert held down at the 400 block called the Unity Concert. People unhappy with Nugent performing at the fair created the inaugural concert.

"We are trying to bring people together the best way we know how," said Norfleet. "I want them to know, this is out of love, this isn't out of any specific point."

Fair leaders said the controversy had calmed down leading up to Friday night.