Chicago police say professor, British man found

Chicago police say a Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man are in custody in Oakland, California.

Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren were wanted in the killing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau. The body of the 26-year-old Cornell-Duranleau was found July 27 in a 10th floor apartment of a Chicago high-rise building.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the two suspects were detained in California by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities haven't detailed the relationship between 42-year-old Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau, who moved to Chicago from the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area after receiving his cosmetology license.

Chicago police say the 56-year-old Warren, who lives in England, came to the U.S. recently for the first time.

