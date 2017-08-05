Chicago police say professor, British man found - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Chicago police say professor, British man found

Posted:
CHICAGO (AP) -

Chicago police say a Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man are in custody in Oakland, California.

Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren were wanted in the killing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau. The body of the 26-year-old Cornell-Duranleau was found July 27 in a 10th floor apartment of a Chicago high-rise building.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the two suspects were detained in California by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities haven't detailed the relationship between 42-year-old Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau, who moved to Chicago from the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area after receiving his cosmetology license.

Chicago police say the 56-year-old Warren, who lives in England, came to the U.S. recently for the first time.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.