Justice Department promises to go after government leaks - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Justice Department promises to go after government leaks

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

News media advocates are condemning the Justice Department's announcement of a crackdown on government leaks.

Justice Department officials say they are reviewing guidelines that make it difficult for the government to subpoena journalists about their sources, and aren't ruling out the possibility that a reporter could be prosecuted.

The executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, Bruce Brown, calls the decision to review the guidelines "deeply troubling."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has pledged to rein in government leaks that he says undermine American security. Sessions is taking an aggressive public stand after being called weak on the issue of leaks by President Donald Trump.

The attorney general said Friday the number of criminal leak probes has more than tripled so far this year.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.