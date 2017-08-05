Idea of Democrats funding anti-abortion candidates draws ire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Idea of Democrats funding anti-abortion candidates draws ire

Posted:

A backlash from activists and organizations backing abortion rights has greeted a proposal by a Democratic Party official to consider offering funding to candidates who don't support abortion rights.

The head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, congressman Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, tells The Hill newspaper that Democrats will only reclaim power by winning in GOP-leaning districts and states where the liberal base can't deliver victories on its own.

A coalition of progressive groups is challenging the Democratic Party to be unwavering in its support for abortion rights.

And scores of women who have had abortions made the same point in a letter to House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

The California congresswoman is a staunch abortion-rights supporter who says there's room in the party for opposing views.

