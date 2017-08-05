Wisconsin accepting proposals for addiction recovery school

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin officials are requesting proposals for a substance abuse recovery charter school scheduled to open next year.

The Capital Times reports that the state Office of Educational Opportunity will fund the school for four years before giving control over to a school district, local government or private operator.

The school hopes to serve up to 15 students a year free of charge. Students must be sober for 30 days prior to admission and willing to randomly be tested for drugs.

The school's coursework must meet the standards for the state's high school diploma. The school will also offer therapeutic services to support the students' recovery.

The state is accepting proposals until Dec. 2.

The school is part of a package of nearly 30 bills with the goal of fighting addiction in the state.