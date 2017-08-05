LOOKING FOR BIGFOOT: Residents share experiences in Weston

Residents across Central Wisconsin are putting their heads together to find the elusive Sasquatch.

Around 50 people came together in Weston to share their personal experiences with Bigfoot in the area.

The event was put together by the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, with keynote speaker Chris Moneymaker on video conference to answer questions from people who have seen the beast.

Moneymaker is the creator of the TV series Finding Bigfoot.

Robert Barhite with the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization said that they're conducting research for a future expedition.

"What we do when we investigate is try to debunk what the person saw," he said. "We start out [by saying] they didn't see a Sasquatch.They saw a bear [or] saw a person walking."

Casts of supposed Bigfoot footprints were on display.

Barhite believes the Bigfoot population across the country ranges anywhere from 1,000 to 100,000.