Twin brothers, 80, compete in Wausau triathlon

A pair of 80 year-old twins and their two younger brothers competed together on Saturday at the Woodson YMCA Triathlon at Sunnyvale Park in Wausau.

The Powell family came from all corners of the world, including Australia, to celebrate brother Ben Powell's 80th birthday.

The race included a 400 yard swim, a 17 mile bike ride and a 5K run. Brothers Ken, Roger and Glenn came together as a team, with each tackling a different leg of the race, while Ben did the entire thing.

"I think the future belongs to the fit and I try to stay fit and encourage others to do so," said Ben. "I enjoyed it very much."

"It's like a family reunion and when the brothers get together, we always have a good time," said Glenn, who made the trip from Australia.

Dozens of friends and family were cheering on Ben and ran the last leg of the race right by his side. They all crossed the finish line with sounds of cheers filling the park.

"I almost teared up. It was great," Ben said.

Ben plans on doing the race again when he turns 81. He and his three brothers' team finished the race in just under three hours.