Two men seriously hurt after crash in Portage County

Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Portage County Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 10 in the Town of Carson.

Authorities said wooden beams fell off a truck. Soon after, a 56-year-old Shawano man hit a beam with his car, disabling the vehicle. The man then pulled over the shoulder.

While he was waiting alongside his car, a 40-year-old Schofield man hit one of the beams with his motorcycle. The motorcyclist then hit the 56-year-old man standing near his car.

Both men suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

One lane of the highway was closed for nearly two hours as authorities cleared the scene.

No other information is being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.