Brewers shut out Rays behind Davies

Zach Davies gave up one hit in seven innings and the Milwaukee Brewers remained a half-game behind the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs with a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

It was the second straight shutout for the Brewers, who have given up only one run while winning three straight.

Davies (13-5) walked two and struck out two. Two relievers helped the Brewers stretch their streak of shutout innings to 22.

Lucas Duda's single to center with one out in the sixth was the only hit off Davies, who is 6-1 with a 2.38 ERA over his last eight starts.

Keon Broxton scored the game's first run after a leadoff single off Rays starter Alex Cobb in the third. Broxton stole a base and scored on Orlando Arcia's double.