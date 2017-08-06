Train hits semi-truck in Stevens Point, causes outages

An accident involving a train and semi-truck happened on Prairie Street in Stevens Point late Saturday night.

A vehicle traveling northbound over the tracks was struck by a westbound train.

After the initial impact, the train continued west, bringing the vehicle with it.

As a result, many in the Stevens Point area were without power. According to Wisconsin Public Service, all power has since been restored.

Initial witnesses say the traffic control gates at the intersection were in operation when the accident occurred.

The driver of the vehicle was reported to have minor injuries.