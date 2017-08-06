Train hits semi-truck in Stevens Point, causes outages - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Train hits semi-truck in Stevens Point, causes outages

Posted:
Credit: Emma Krantz Credit: Emma Krantz
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

An accident involving a train and semi-truck happened on Prairie Street in Stevens Point late Saturday night.

A vehicle traveling northbound over the tracks was struck by a westbound train. 

After the initial impact, the train continued west, bringing the vehicle with it. 

As a result, many in the Stevens Point area were without power.  According to Wisconsin Public Service, all power has since been restored. 

Initial witnesses say the traffic control gates at the intersection were in operation when the accident occurred. 

Late Saturday night, an accident happened on Prairie St. at the train tracks. 

After further investigation, Initial witnesses  were called to an accident on Water Street.  Prairie St at the train tracks

The driver of the vehicle was reported to have minor injuries. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.