Fatal crash in Wood County shuts down STH 13

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WAOW) -

State Highway 13 was shut down early Saturday morning after a deadly accident in the town of Saratoga. 

Around 4 a.m. authorities responded to the scene near Evergreen Ave. 

A vehicle heading southbound had crossed the center line, hitting the northbound vehicle. 

Driver of the northbound vehicle was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead. 

Officials say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the overnight crash. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

