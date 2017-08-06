Should springing of US terrorism convicts alarm Americans?

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryos

White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia

In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cash

Trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from the tusks of at least 100 slaughtered elephants fed into rock crusher in New York City to demonstrate the state's commitment to smashing the illegal ivory trade

A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunities

President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidency

Trump says he hopes for 'honest' outcome of Russia probe

A federal appeals court has overturned the first-degree murder conviction of a former Blackwater security contractor.

Desert communities in Arizona and California were cleaning up Friday after summer storms unleashed muddy torrents into roadways and toppled huge trees into homes and vehicles.

Marijuana friends and foes have been preparing for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire at pot with both barrels blazing. But documents obtained by AP show a Justice Department task force searching for the best strategy gives Sessions no new ammunition.

Authorities say a manhunt is under way for an Ohio rape suspect who overpowered a sheriff's deputy in a transport van and stole his gun and ammunition.

A Northwestern University professor arrested in California eight days after a man was found fatally stabbed in his Chicago apartment is now under "intensive observation" in jail.

Poverty shapes daily existence in the Mississippi Delta, an expanse of agricultural flatland that gave birth to the blues.

Taylor Swift is expected to testify about her claim that a Colorado radio host groped her.

A military aircraft was conducting regularly scheduled operations off the east coast of Australia when it crashed into the water.

The Latest: US calls off search for 3 Marines off Australia

Dozens of convicts serving time in U.S. prisons for terrorism-related offenses are due to be released in the next several years -- raising the question whether that's something Americans should fear. There's no easy answer.

The Bureau of Prisons says there are 380 inmates linked to international terrorism and 83 more tied to domestic terrorism. Some are in prison for life. The average sentence is 13 years, meaning most will have years of freedom ahead of them.

Some experts say the government should do more to make sure those freed don't engage in militant activities.

Others say these aren't the worst offenders and judges have imposed monitoring requirements.

And still others say not enough is really known about their mindset.