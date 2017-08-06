Wisconsin officials requesting proposals for substance abuse recovery school

Wisconsin officials are requesting proposals for a substance abuse recovery charter school scheduled to open next year.
The Capital Times reports that the state Office of Educational Opportunity will fund the school for four years before giving control over to a school district, local government or private operator.
The school hopes to serve up to 15 students a year free of charge.
Students must be sober for 30 days prior to admission and willing to randomly be tested for drugs.
Can't Find Something?
WAOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.