Wisconsin university begins new campus food program - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin university begins new campus food program

Posted:
MADISON (AP) -

 A new program at a Wisconsin university aims to make it easier for students to get fresh produce.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that University of Wisconsin-Madison recently began the Campus Food Shed program.

The program has four refrigerators spread throughout campus. Pictures of donations in the fridge are posted on Facebook to let students know what's available.

Founder Hannah DePorter says produce is usually gone within 24 hours of being put in a fridge. She says the program aims to reduce food waste and increase food security.

The senior was inspired to create the program when she was an administrator director for a sustainable agriculture organization on campus.

DePorter says she hopes to expand the program by working with local farmers who have extra produce.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.