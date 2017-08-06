Wisconsin university begins new campus food program

A new program at a Wisconsin university aims to make it easier for students to get fresh produce.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that University of Wisconsin-Madison recently began the Campus Food Shed program.

The program has four refrigerators spread throughout campus. Pictures of donations in the fridge are posted on Facebook to let students know what's available.

Founder Hannah DePorter says produce is usually gone within 24 hours of being put in a fridge. She says the program aims to reduce food waste and increase food security.

The senior was inspired to create the program when she was an administrator director for a sustainable agriculture organization on campus.

DePorter says she hopes to expand the program by working with local farmers who have extra produce.

