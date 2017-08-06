Wisconsin gets funding reprieve for homeless veterans

President Donald Trump's administration has decided to extend funding to house homeless veterans at state homes in King and Union Grove.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that state officials learned late Friday they would receive the money for another year to give them time to consider overhauling its programs to qualify for more permanent funding.

State officials learned in June that federal reimbursements for the homeless housing programs at King and Union Grove would end in September.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the funding system was changed to make money available through competitive grants.

Other states changed their operations but Wisconsin didn't.

State Veterans Affairs Secretary Daniel Zimmerman said he didn't make changes because federal officials assured him Wisconsin's funding was safe.

