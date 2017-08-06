No injuries reported in South Carolina train derailment - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

No injuries reported in South Carolina train derailment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -

A dozen freight cars derailed in South Carolina, damaging the track and delaying a nearby passenger train.

Multiple media outlets report the derailment happened early Saturday near Lugoff, northeast of Columbia. No injuries were reported, but a warehouse was damaged.

WIS-TV reports authorities believe a bulldozer parked near the track caused the derailment. Diesel fuel spilled from a derailed locomotive, but cleanup crews contained it.

Authorities considered evacuating nearby homes but decided there was no need. Lugoff Fire Battalion Chief Chris Spitzer said authorities were concerned about two tankers on the train but determined they weren't leaking. CSX didn't immediately respond an email asking what the train was carrying.

Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray said in an email that repairs should allow the section of track to reopen Monday.
 

