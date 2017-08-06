Despite cooler weather, Wisconsin Valley Fair is a success

Sunday marked the final day of the 149th annual Wisconsin Valley Fair.

Despite the cold, rainy forecast, organizers consider it a successful week.

"Actually, our turn out is ahead of last years," said Fair organizer, Kaitlyn Bernarde. "Thursday was our slowest day due to the rain but luckily we've had a lot of people come out."

While it did experience some wet weather, the cooler temperatures were good for the animals.

Vendors say the rain wasn't stopping fair goers from enjoying the event.

"It gets hectic," said vendor, Neil Juedes. "But it's still fun."

Fair organizers also said this annual event has a positive impact on the Wausau community.

"It has a tremendous impact on the local community," said Bernarde. "We have over 20 different service clubs that either vendor or booths or ticket takers and they use the money they make the fund their own programs or give back to other programs in our community."

The fair ends at 6 p.m. on Sunday.