Souza's homer in 9th lifts Rays over Brewers 2-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Steven Souza Jr. homered off Milwaukee reliever Jacob Barnes leading off the ninth inning Sunday to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 2-1 win over the Brewers.

Souza's 24th home run helped the Rays salvage a win in a three-game series in which they scored only two runs. It was Souza's first walkoff homer with the Rays.

Most of the game was a pitchers' duel between the Rays' Chris Archer and the Brewers' Jimmy Nelson.

Tommy Hunter (1-2) got the win after tossing 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Barnes (3-3) threw only two pitches in relief of Nelson, who gave up one run on six hits while striking out nine in eight innings.