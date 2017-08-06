Marathon Co. pools to close periodically due to lifeguard shortage

The Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced due to a lifeguard shortage, three pools will periodically close until the end of the season.

Schulenburg Pool will be closed August 7 and 8 while Memorial Pool will be closed August 9 and 10. Kaiser Pool will be closed August 11 and 12.

The Schulenburg and Memorial pools will close for the season August 13. Kaiser Pool will close on August 17.