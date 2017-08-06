Marathon Co. pools to close periodically due to lifeguard shorta - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co. pools to close periodically due to lifeguard shortage

Posted:
By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Connect
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced due to a lifeguard shortage, three pools will periodically close until the end of the season.

Schulenburg Pool will be closed August 7 and 8 while Memorial Pool will be closed August 9 and 10. Kaiser Pool will be closed August 11 and 12.

The Schulenburg and Memorial pools will close for the season August 13. Kaiser Pool will close on August 17.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.