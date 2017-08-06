Marathon Co. pools to close periodically due to lifeguard shortage

After months of controversy, a polarizing rock star took the stage at the Wisconsin Valley Fair.More >>
After months of controversy, a polarizing rock star took the stage at the Wisconsin Valley Fair.More >>
Milder next week, with showers and storms at times.More >>
Milder next week, with showers and storms at times.More >>
Wausau police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery of Family Video on 6th Street in Wausau Wednesday night.More >>
Wausau police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery of Family Video on 6th Street in Wausau Wednesday night.More >>