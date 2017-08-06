Chicago to file federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities threat - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Chicago to file federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities threat

Posted:
CHICAGO (AP) -

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago will keep fighting President Donald Trump's immigration policies with a federal lawsuit alleging it's illegal for the federal government to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities.

Emanuel said Sunday that Chicago won't "be blackmailed" into changing its values as a welcoming city. The lawsuit will be filed Monday.

Chicago officials say there are new qualifications for a public safety grant requiring cities to share information with federal immigration authorities.

City officials allege they're unconstitutional.

Chicago received about $2.3 million in such grants last year, which have been used for buying police vehicles.

Chicago is being helped by two outside law firms on a pro bono basis.

Federal officials have threatened to withhold federal funding for sanctuary cities, saying they don't comply with federal laws.
 

