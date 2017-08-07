Ryan focuses on home but can't escape questions about GOP

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MUKWONAGO, Wis. (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan is touring flood-damaged areas and visiting local businesses in his home state of Wisconsin, but he can't escape questions about why Republicans in charge of Washington aren't delivering.

He's won re-election easily for years. But now, Ryan faces the prospect of challenges from left and right -- as well as an energized Democratic base in next year's midterm elections.

New polling numbers show the speaker is less popular among Republicans in Wisconsin than President Donald Trump, who won Wisconsin by less than a percentage point.

Ryan and the Republican-led Congress are determined to deliver major legislation before the end of the year.

Failure to do so could cost Republicans their House majority and for Ryan, his job as speaker.