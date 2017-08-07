Convicts in prison for terror offenses slated for release

By DEB RIECHMANN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Since 9/11, the United States has worked aggressively to foil attacks and has imprisoned hundreds of people who joined or helped militant groups.

Now, dozens of convicts serving time in U.S. prisons for terrorism-related offenses are slated to complete their sentences and be released in the next several years.

The Bureau of Prisons says there are 380 inmates linked to international terrorism and 83 tied to domestic terrorism serving in federal lockups. The average sentence is 13 years, meaning most will leave prison with years of freedom ahead.

Some experts say many of those released will face months or years of court-ordered supervision.

Others say it's unclear whether they will leave prison more or less radicalized and what will happen when they re-enter American communities.