Richland Center receives rare and notable designation becoming a Purple Heart City

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Richland Center has a new honorable title. The city now has the designation of being Wisconsin's Purple Heart Memorial City, one of the first in the country to honor our nation's heroes in this way.

Veterans and Purple Heart recipients were at a special ceremony Sunday afternoon, as the designation was unveiled, saying the city is deserving and one of a kind.

"Richland Center is a very rich "veteran-type" community oriented to support veterans," says Bill Lobeck, a three time purple heart award recipient.

Purple Hearts are awarded to veterans who were wounded in military combat.