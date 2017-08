A crew of Newsline 9ers headed out to Sunnyvale Park in Stettin for the Woodson YMC Triathlon over the weekend.

Josh Holland finished the short course as the final stage in the training he started on Wake Up Wisconsin back in June. Courtney Terlecki, Emily Thornton, and Molly Koweek teamed up for the three legs of the race and Cassandra Ambrosius finished the race solo.