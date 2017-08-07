Altoona Chief of Police Jesse James takes his shot at acting

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Altoona police chief Jesse James moonlighted as an actor Saturday, in the feature length film being shot in Eau Claire, “The Lumber Baron”.

He is performing in a role that he is familiar with, since he was cast as a police officer named the "Constable."

The film features several other local and regional actors, and is based around the lumber industry in the early part of last century.

Chief James said he is thankful for the opportunity, and he is happy to participate in a movie that highlights the history of the city. He also said he is a little nervous, but ready.

“It's a cameo appearance doing my law enforcement duties in this film, so I should hopefully be a natural at it,” James told News 18 with a laugh.

Producers of the movie said this will not be the last time they'll be filming in Eau Claire. They are looking forward to returning in the winter to shoot snow scenes despite the cold weather.