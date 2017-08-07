Packers Family Night creates a game day atmosphere for the rookies

“I definitely felt the fans, definitely felt the love,” Packers cornerback, Kevin King said.

Family night lived up to the hype with 63,000 fans in attendance.

“I felt wanted. I seen a couple 20 jerseys,” said King, “I was looking so it was definitely good to go out there and kind of get a dress rehearsal of things first time under the lights at Lambeau, the people actually there, so it felt good."

“It’s just like going through practice,” said Packers rookie Devante Mays, “…but just the atmosphere is just like way more exciting with all the fans and everything kind of hype up the atmosphere, it was pretty cool."

Seventh round pick, Malachi Dupre has a had a taste of what playing at Lambeau Field is like, but last time he played in Green Bay, it wasn’t for the home team.

“Growing up as a kid you always you know the history of Lambeau Field and the history of the green bay packers but being out there for the first time as packer with all the fans was a great feeling and a great experience,” said Packers rookie Malachi Dupre, “You know I’ve played here once before with LSU, but you know those are with our fans and the Wisconsin fans so being out there with pPacker fans was a great feeling.”

Milwaukee native and Badger alum, Lance Kendrick, grew up a Packers fan and was still stunned to see fans brave the elements to watch the team practice.

“Fans here are very loyal as we can see,” said Lance Kendricks, “It was a cool experience just to be out there on the field get first little I guess get used to the field before that first preseason game."

The Packers are now through the installation phase of camp with eight practices done and just seven public practices remaining before the start of the regular season.

“This is our toughest stretch from a stress standpoint, workload and I think our guys really hit the target, said Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy, “I feel good about this practice. It concludes this three day stretch and we got some really good teaching video out of this.”

Saturday was especially tough for Mason Crosby and the field goal unit who went 5-of-11.

The offense, on the other hand, was red hot with Richard Rodgers claiming the play of the night. He hauled in beautiful over the middle pass from Brett Hundley in a two minute drill.

“I mean it has nothing to do with me the guys of defense have to do their job,” said Rodgers, “…and I think they just made a mistake on defense and I just happened to be wide open.”

On Monday, the Packers will turn the page and begin game prep for their first preseason game against Philly.

“Camp went pretty well. The past couple days have been pretty long but now we are going to get ready for the Eagles, and hopefully, we can continue to grow as an offense,” said Rodgers.

“I haven't experienced that yet in the NFL but you know I’m very excited,” said Dupre, “You know, the biggest thing for myself is being consistent everyday just going out there and being consistent and improving on things I did the previous day, and I feel like I’ve done a good job of that, and as long as I’m doing that I’m going to get myself better.”

“I mean that's always going to be exciting because we have the actual first game coming up,” said Mays, “…so I mean we have little bit of stuff to improve on, but that's going to be pretty exciting too."

The rookies won’t have to contain their excitement for too long with the first preseason game set for Thursday against the Eagles.