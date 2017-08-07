Green Bay man charged with Human Trafficking

A Green Bay man has been charged with Human Trafficking following an investigation into online ads for prostitution.

Devon M. Alexander, 24, appeared in Brown County Court Friday. He's being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

A criminal complaint obtained by WBAY-TV states a Green Bay Police detective was checking internet sites for possible human trafficking or prostitution crimes when he came upon an ad on an adult service website called "Skip the games". The detective believed the ad to be associated with unregistered escorts or prostitution.

The detective looked up the phone number in the ad and found it was associated with Devon Alexander. The detective discovered the same number was found in other "escort-type" ads.

On Aug. 3, the detective, working undercover, started texting the number and arranged to meet a woman for sex.

The detective and two other investigators responded to the area of Clay Street and Walnut Street.

The officers located the woman who was set up to meet the detective. According to the criminal complaint, the woman told officers that Alexander gave her heroin in return for her meeting men for sex. She told police that Alexander used heroin to control her, giving her drugs based on how much money she brought in from prostitution.

The woman, who said she was from California, stated that they typically work Cherry Street and Walnut Street in Green Bay.

Police later took Alexander into custody on an outstanding warrant. The investigators took two of his phones into evidence.

On Aug. 4, Alexander was charged with Human Trafficking and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.