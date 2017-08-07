Stevens Point daughter accused of punching pregnant mom pleads not guilty

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 20-year-old woman accused of punching her pregnant mother in the stomach eight or nine times pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanors Monday, according to online Portage County court records.

Makela Lange is charged with battery and bail jumping in the July 27 incident at Lange's Stevens Point apartment. No trial date was immediately set.

Police said an unknown issue led to a fight between Lange and her 38-year-old pregnant mother. The mother did not seek medical treatment. The women live in separate apartments in the same building.

When police arrived on scene, Lange went back into her apartment and refused to answer the door, Assistant Police Chief Tom Zenner said. Later that day, she was seen walking in town with a couple of bottles of alcohol, he said.

Lange remains in jail on a $300 cash bond, court records said.



In a different Portage County case, Lange is charged with another misdemeanor - publish a depiction of a person knowing it is a private representation without consent - after being accused in 2016 of sending nude pictures of her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend to 183 people on Facebook. She has pleaded not guilty.

According to the criminal complaint, the 21-year-old victim told investigators in November 2015 that she sent "several" nude pictures of herself to her then-boyfriend who was now dating Lange and they were sent to her friends on Facebook.

Lange acknowledged she sent the pictures from her boyfriend's phone to her phone using Bluetooth but denied doing anything with them and indicated a lot of people use her phone, the complaint said.

No trial date has been set.