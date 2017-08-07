Trial ordered for woman in fatal Portage County motorcycle crash

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A judge Monday ordered a 29-year-old Tigerton woman to stand trial for a crash that killed a motorcycle driver, according to online Portage County court records.

Billie Jo McSherry is accused of driving drunk when her vehicle crossed a center line in the July 8 crash on state Highway 49 that killed Robert Korhonen, 48, of Antigo, and critically injured his 25-year-old daughter Stacey Zarda.

McSherry is charged with seven felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and battery to an emergency rescue worker.

A judge entered not guilty pleas on her behalf after Monday's preliminary hearing, court records said. No trial date was immediately set.

According to the criminal complaint, McSherry's blood-alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit to drive at the time of the crash.

McSherry told investigators she consumed three "alcoholic beverages" before driving that day, the complaint said.

The judge ordered the trial after prosecutors presented enough evidence during the preliminary hearing to justify the charges. A deputy sheriff and deputy county coroner testified, court records said.