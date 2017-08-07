O'so Brewing Co. expanding in Stevens Point with $2 million project

O'so Brewing Company will be expanding in Stevens Point with a $2 million project within the next two years. Stevens Point City Council met in a special session Monday evening, unanimously approving the plan.

Currently, O'so leases 12,000 sq/ft in Plover for their retail and manufacturing space along with 4,000 sq/ft in Stevens Point for storage.

The new location would be on County Highway HH just passed Brilowski Road in Stevens Point.

Big Thinker, LLC will be developing the project which includes a brewery, taproom and barrel aging cellar. The space will then be leased to O'so.

The city will be selling Big Thinker, LLC 20 acres of land for $1 and providing a $500,000 grant to assist in improvements. The developer will be paying the city back through a tax increment payment from 2020 through the 2032 tax year.

In 10 years of business, O'so Brewing Company is the 12th largest craft brewery in Wisconsin.

O'so is also looking to have an outdoor beer garden with a seasonal outdoor bar, a gathering area for games, live music and to host large events. Eventually a kickball diamond and disc golf course would be built.