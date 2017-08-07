Wisconsin is one of two states without approved state budget

Wisconsin remains one of only two states across the country that does not have an approved state budget, after failing to meet the June 30 deadline.

The other state is Connecticut.

Representatives Pat Snyder (R-85th Assembly) and Katrina Shankland (D-71st Assembly) said it's a frustrating issue.

Shankland said that the Joint Finance Committee has not met on the issue since June 15, two weeks before the deadline.

"I'm really concerned. Not only on the ramifications on our school districts, but also our local governments and Wisconsin workers who are relying on those projects," Shankland said. "This could go on for a very long time."

Republicans, like Snyder, who control the Assembly and Senate, said they're being cautious for this biennial budget.

"Our biggest concern was transportation. Coming down to the fact that we didn't want to borrow more, bonding-wise, and go deeper into debt than we already are," Snyder said.

Both Snyder and Shankland agree that part of the delay has come from Republican holdouts.

"When you have three or more Republicans holding out for things they want, it's a little more difficult to get them to agree to things," Snyder said.

"I think we need less partisan [fighting] and bickering behind closed doors," Shankland said.

Local school districts said that at this time, the delayed budget is not affecting their schools.

Democrats are not expecting anything to be done until the middle of September, while Republicans are confident it could be finalized as soon as next week.