Authorities seek public's help in search for missing Adams Co. man

The Adams County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing since Thursday, according to a post on the department's Facebook.

They say Randal Woodard, of Adams, had appointments scheduled for Friday but never showed up.

The 58-year-old is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 222 pounds.

He drives an orange 2001 Nissan Xterra with Wisconsin license plate 506-VBW.

Authorities say Woodard has ties to Sauk and Milwaukee Counties.

They say he's not wanted, or a danger to the public or himself.

Anyone with information about Woodard is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304 or 1-877-885-9977.