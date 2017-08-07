Authorities seek public's help in search for missing Adams Co. m - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Authorities seek public's help in search for missing Adams Co. man

Posted:
ADAMS COUNTY (WAOW) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing since Thursday, according to a post on the department's Facebook.

They say Randal Woodard, of Adams, had appointments scheduled for Friday but never showed up.

The 58-year-old is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 222 pounds.

He drives an orange 2001 Nissan Xterra with Wisconsin license plate 506-VBW. 

Authorities say Woodard has ties to Sauk and Milwaukee Counties. 

They say he's not wanted, or a danger to the public or himself. 

Anyone with information about Woodard is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304 or 1-877-885-9977.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.