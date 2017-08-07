House sits out practice, unlikely to play in preseason opener

The Packers will likely be without one of their top cornerbacks for Thursday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Davon House sat out practice Monday after tweaking his hamstring during Saturday's family night practice.

House does not believe it is series, but he wants to take the rehab process slowly to make sure he's 100 percent healthy when the regular season rolls around.

"I don't want to go out there and feel 75 percent or 90 percent because we are trying to get ready for week one," he said following Monday's 1 hour and 45 minute practice. "It would be dumb for me to go out there. If I went out there today and something else happened I would be kicking my but that I would be doing something dumb like that."

House, who played for the Packers from 2011-2014, said he feels confident and comfortable in Dom Capers' defense and does not feel he needs many reps to be ready for the season.

OTHER NOTES

Brett Hundley took first-team reps in Monday's practice. The third-year backup QB is expected to start on Thursday. Aaron Rodgers played in only one series in last year's preseason and likely will not play much this August, either.

Former Packers GM Ron Wolf was at practice on Monday.

The Packers practiced for just 1 hour and 45 minutes, their shortest open practice of training camp.

The team will practice again Tuesday and Wednesday, but Wednesday's practice will be closed to the media and fans.

Thursday's preseason opener will begin at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:30 on Newsline 9.