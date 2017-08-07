Countdown to Kickoff: Newman makes change to eight-man football

Newman Catholic football is adjusting to a major on-field change as it prepares for its 2017 season. The Cardinals, who have dealt with participation issues in their program for a number of years, are making the switch to eight-man football.More >>
Brock Halopka and Ethan Kramas, both of whom have gone on to play at UW-Stout, combined for nearly 3,000 yards of offense in 2016. Now Abbotsford must find a way to replace that production.More >>
The Lumberjacks haven't won a game since 2014, but they hope all those struggles are behind them as they have drastically changed their schedule this season.More >>
John Miech, the winningest coach in UW-Stevens Point football history, joins SPASH in 2017 as a quality control coach.More >>
The new era at D.C. Everest has officially begun as longtime assistant coach and DCE alumnus Tim Strehlow brings a new attitude as the Evergreens new head coach.More >>
Marathon isn't blessed with much size, so they will focus on out-running their opponents in 2017.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
