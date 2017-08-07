400 Block alcohol ban sees progress

Wausau moves closer to making alcohol restrictions on the 400 Block permanent.



The Parks and Recreation Committee voted unanimously to continue the ban on alcohol before 4 p.m. and after 11 p.m.



The original restrictions were approved in 2016 in response to numerous complaints of intoxicated individuals on the 400 Block.



The ordinance was only set to last until this October to test it's effectiveness.

"Since... the restrictions have been put in place, the problem has really improved a lot," said City Alderman Tom Neal. "So it's our recommendation to just make it permanent."

The Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee still needs to make a similar recommendation before the city council can move forward with it.



The Parks and Recreation Committee also discussed a similar ban of alcohol and a ban of cigarettes and other tobacco products in city parks, including the in-progress east riverfront area. Both discussions ended with no vote being taken.