Countdown to Kickoff: Wisconsin Rapids preps younger guys, aims to qualify for playoffs

This year, it's all about stepping up for Wisconsin Rapids. The Red Raiders took a big hit on defense after the 2016 season, losing most of their middle linebackers.

"We're just trying to get some of these younger guys prepped for Varsity," inside linebacker Drake Biolo said. "They need to realize that it's a big step up, even from JV. They struggle a little now, but we've got a couple more weeks to just grind them in and hopefully they realize that they can do it."

So now, it's up to the younger guys to intensify.

"We're just a better team," head coach Tony Biolo said. "We were a young team last year and we returned a lot of experience. I think those guys are pretty hungry."

Oddly enough, last season, Wisconsin Rapids did exceedingly better as the visiting team, than on their own turf, sporting a 4-0 away record.

"It seems like when we go away a lot, we'll almost up the intensity," Drake Biolo said.

So it's time to do that again and the first contact practice was the perfect opportunity for the new quarterback, Jacob Mancl.

"This is the season he's been waiting for, so hopefully everything goes well for him," Coach Biolo said.

He has some big shoes to fill. Ben Olson led the Red Raiders to the playoffs after a four year drought, but that doesn't phase Mancl. He says he can get to that level if he keeps stressing the fundamentals.

"I'm just looking this year to trust the guys around me," Mancl said. "I know our whole offensive line is returning and we have a lot of guys outside to throw the ball to. We have the highest expectations this year and it'll all come if we play together as a team."



A conference championship is on their radar, but that is no easy task. Wisconsin Rapids will have to get through Stevens Point, D.C. Everest and Wausau West to earn that. It all begins August 19th when the Red Raiders face Kaukauna.