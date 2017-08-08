Pair arrested after State Fair sex caught on video - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pair arrested after State Fair sex caught on video

Posted:

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Charges may be pending for a man and woman who were captured on video engaging in sexual intercourse at the Wisconsin State Fair.

It wasn't immediately clear when the video was recorded, but it was posted to Facebook over the weekend and widely shared.

"When Wisconsin State Fair officials were apprised of this appalling viral video post, a thorough investigation was conducted and the video was removed," fair spokesman Kristi Chuckel told WISN 12 NEWS.

Wisconsin State Fair Park Police took two individuals into custody related to the video, and will be referring the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office for potential criminal charges.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.