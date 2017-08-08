Wire from dental braces worn 10 years ago removed from woman's small intestine in emergency surgery

The 30-year-old went to the emergency department at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Nedlands several months ago complaining of severe abdominal pain.

A CT scan revealed the seven-centimetre piece of wire had punctured her small bowel in several places.

The case was published in BMJ Case Studies this week.

General surgery registrar Talia Shepherd told ABC Radio Perth that when the woman came to the hospital complaining of upper abdominal cramping, it was attributed to her gall bladder and she was sent home after pain abated.

"But she presented two days later with very severe abdominal pain that led us to put her into a CT scanner straight away and then take her to theatre based on what we found," Dr Shepherd said.

"We saw that in the middle quite a large loop of dilated, unhappy bowel with this foreign body that could possibly have been a fish bone, because that is what we see more commonly.

"The woman could not remember swallowing anything recently.

"She was so unwell that we had to take her to theatre straight away to extract whatever it was, and it turned out to be a seven-centimetre piece of orthodontic wire from braces she had 10 years earlier.

"When we extracted it we could still see the actual indent of the braces on the wire."

After the surgery the woman said she had no recollection of swallowing a wire or that a piece of her braces had ever been missing.

"That's what makes the case so unusual," Dr Shepherd said.

"She certainly cannot give us any further information about how the wire got down there."

Thankfully, after 10 years in her abdomen, the wire has not done any lasting damage.

"She is now well and carrying on with her life," Dr Shepherd said.