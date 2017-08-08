'The Story of Diana' local air time impacted Thursday

A new documentary exploring the life of Princess Diana will make it's debut on ABC this week.

The film marks the 20th anniversary of Diana's tragic death. The program will include interviews from those who knew her and archived footage.

ABC will air a two part series beginning this week Wednesday, August 9 at 8 p.m.

Due to the Packers pre-season game on Thursday, part two of the film will air starting at 12:05 a.m. on Friday, August 11.

Viewers can also login with their cable provider on ABC's website to watch the special.