Two OWIs in three days for La Crosse woman

A La Crosse woman faces OWI charges from two different incidents over the past week.

According to reports, last Thursday around 1 p.m., police received a call of a car stuck in a parking lot. They arrived at 1241 La Crosse St and found 38-year-old Heidi Alberts in a Jeep Cherokee with its front wheels over a concrete parking block. Alberts told police she was just "hanging out" while on her way to pick up her son. Also in the Jeep was an empty bottle of vodka which she admitted to drinking while driving.

Alberts submitted to a breathalyzer test which registered a .381. She was arrested for a second-offense OWI and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Alberts was later released on a signature bond and was scheduled to appear on court on August 31.

However, on Saturday night around 9 p.m. she was pulled over at 921 Losey Blvd. for operating a vehicle at night without her headlights on. She said she was going to Kwik Trip because she wanted bananas. She submitted to a breathalyzer which resulted in a .289.

Alberts was placed under arrest. She faces charges for OWI as well as bail jumping.

She's expected to appear in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday