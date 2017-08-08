Aspirus women's golf classic raises more than $90K goal

The Aspirus Women's Golf Classic raised nearly $1,000 dollars more than its $90,000 goal Monday at the Wausau Country Club in Schofield.

Although the event was centered on fun, the funds raised benefit a serious cause. This years golf classic benefited Aspirus's Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program. The program helps sexual assault and abuse children and adult victims, according to Aspirus' website.

Kaylynn Pempek, who is the Executive Director the Aspirus Health Foundation, said the goal was to raise $90,000. Pempek told Newsline 9 on Tuesday that the event surpassed the fundraising goal by about $1,000.

"Our community is very supportive and we want to help people become survivors so they can move beyond a traumatic experience" Pempek said.

Prizes were awarded in a variety of categories including best dressed team, best cart decor, most tips earned by a caddy and more.

In total, there were 176 golfers accompanied by 44 caddies who participated in the event.