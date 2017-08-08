Wausau YWCA receives two proposals for building

Two proposals are being considered for the YWCA building in Wausau.

Both the Children's Museum of Marathon County and the Marathon County Development Corporation submitted proposals, according to Rebecca Roberts, YWCA Director of Funding and Communications.

Roberts said the organization is in very early talks with both groups and is in the process of determining which would be the right fit.

Both proposals would allow the YWCA to stay in the building initially.

The building is on 5th Street and lays on a .48 acre lot.

The YWCA was first built in Wausau in the mid-1920s.