FBI offers $20K reward for bank robbery fugitive

The FBI on Tuesday morning announced a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with several bank robberies.

Authorities briefly had Devontae Amos in custody last Wednesday after they executed a search warrant at a home at 97th Street and Lisbon Avenue, but he slipped away.

Video recorded by a witnesses showed Amos being led out of a home before he escaped on foot. The agents spent hours on the scene trying to find him and searching the home.

Neighbors described hearing a loud boom and then glass breaking as the agents went inside.

"I said, 'Let's get away from the windows. There's something seriously going on,' and that's when we heard the FBI screaming that they had a federal warrant, and then we heard -- looking at the damage -- what had to be a concussive grenade, I'm assuming," said Lori Schnieder, who watched the FBI raid.

Amos is wanted is for the armed robberies of Wells Fargo Bank at 6130 W. National Ave. in West Allis on May 9, Pyramax Bank at 8001 W. National Ave. in West Allis on May 31 and Oostburg State Bank at 905 Center Ave. in Oostburg on July 26.

Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.