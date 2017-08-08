Countdown to Kickoff: Medford eyeing conference crown with strong rushing attack

Medford is looking to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in 2017. In order to do that in the Great Northern Conference it's going to stick to its bread and butter: ground and pound.

The Raiders return the core of their offensive line, and the potent rushing attack will open up holes for the passing game.

However, a focal point throughout fall camp has been on the defensive end. Head coach Ted Wilson is relying on the his group of seniors to step up and lead.

"They're doing a good job of working hard and getting to the ball," Wilson said. "We've really gotta work hard to get everyone to rallying to the ball and getting all 11 guys there. And as long as the kids buy into that then we will be okay."

The players have responded so far swarming to the ball as an entire unit.

"The team is just flying to the ball," senior linebacker Kolten Hanson said. "And everyone knows there role and once you work as a team then everything goes a lot better."

Medford opens the season at home on Aug. 18 against Rice Lake. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

