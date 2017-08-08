Police: Wausau armed robbery suspect strikes again

Wausau Police say they believe an armed robber who stole money from Family Video on 6th Street late Wednesday night has robbed another business, according to Lt. Bill Kolb.

Officials say the man robbed the Fast Break Mobil gas station on Thomas Street just before midnight Monday. They say he pointed a gun at the lone employee in the store and demanded money.

Police say the employee was not hurt and no one else was in the store at the time.

“An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen,” according to a press release from the Wausau Police Department.

The male suspect is described as “shorter and heavier set.” Officials say he's approximately between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. They say he's between late teens and mid 30s.

Police say he was wearing a charcoal gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with black low-cut shoes. They say he was wearing a Seattle Seahawks hat with a bandana around his face.