Countdown to Kickoff: Edgar showing no signs of slowing down after 2016 state title

After winning a state title in a fourth new classification, the Edgar Wildcats have no plans on slowing down.

In fact, the powerhouse returns one of the most experienced senior classes it's ever had. And the new look offense, according to head coach Jerry Sinz, will be ready to go for Week One.

"We always add new wrinkles every year. (But this year) we'll run double tight ends a lot," Sinz said.

"We have three or four good tight ends. We don't have as good wide receivers. So well run a double tight with a flanker and send the flanker in motion a lot of times "

With the size and speed to return to the state championship game the program is confident the minor adjustment won't disrupt the team's chemistry. After all, it boils down to senior leadership.

"They taught us how to be great leaders," Kade Schraufnagel said of the Class of 2016. "They were great leaders last year and we had good chemistry (as a team). We're trying to bring that into this season."

Edgar will hit the road to begin 2017. On Aug. 18 they'll travel to Baldwin-Woodville. Game time is set for 7 p.m.